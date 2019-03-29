Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting over in Vienna, Austria
17:23, 29 March, 2019
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Bristol Hotel in Vienna is over: it lasted 3 hours 15 minutes, reports Armenpress.
The Armenian PM didn’t respond to the questions of reporters.
The Armenian community representatives were outside the hotel waiting for Pashinyan. They welcomed the PM and took a photo with him.
The meeting was held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
The meeting began at 14:00 Yerevan time. The extended format meeting was followed by the private meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, after which the mediators again joined them.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version
- Two-hour Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting concludes, expanded format talks resume
- Armenia-Azerbaijan summit resumes behind closed doors
- Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders meet in Vienna
- UPDATED: 127-year-old luxury Viennese hotel chosen as venue for Armenia-Azerbaijan summit
- Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Ambassador Kasprzyk in Vienna