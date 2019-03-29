Armenia’s Zvartnots Airport to invest 12 mln USD for renovation of runway

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Zvartnots Airport plans to make a major investment and renovate the runway of the airport for bringing it to the best international standards level, Armenia International Airport CJSC told Armenpress.

The airport runway is 3850m long and 56m wide. It was constructed back in 1963 and as of this date has been renovated and reinforced for several times. The latest renovation works were performed during 2003-2004.

Taking into consideration the actual state of the runway there is a necessity to perform large scale works for the repavement. The repavement of the runway includes milling of the asphalt concrete, patching, cleaning of cracks and filling them with hermetic material, installation of geogrid in the area of cracks, implementation of the asphalt concrete etc.

The lighting technical system in the central part of the runway that will be dismantled during the works will be replaced with a new one. The new ''LED'' system corresponds to the best modern international standards.

The renovation works will start on April 1 and will last for 45 days. During the works performance the airport flights will be performed from 09.00 pm up to 09.00 am.