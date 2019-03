Two-hour Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting concludes, expanded format talks resume

VIENNA, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The private conversation between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Vienna lasted two hours.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers joined the meeting again.

The summit to discuss the NK conflict is held in Vienna’s Bristol hotel.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan