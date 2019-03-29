Ucom offers quality Wi-Fi with wider coverage and wireless TV service

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Ucom offers high-quality Wi-Fi with wider coverage and wireless TV service when using 804 Mesh devices. When using the Premium Wi-Fi service via GigaCenter devices the subscribers can also join the Premium Wi-Fi Plus service provided via the 804 Mesh device, Ucom told Armenpress.

“By connecting to GigaCenter at 5 GHz, the device is able to extend the range of Wi-Fi to 60 meters from the connection point. 804 Mesh device also provides access to the IPTV service. You can place it next to the STB device for television service, and then connect those two devices with a short cable”, said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom.

Thus, the subscribers using the Premium Wi-Fi Plus service, will be able to not only increase the range of Wi-Fi, but also enjoy the TV service by avoiding additional cables and wires. More details are on https://ucom.am/premium-wifi-plus/en․