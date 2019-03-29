Armenian defense minister meets UN OCHA leadership in New York

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, who is in the United States on a working visit, met with the leadership of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in New York, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the future actions of Armenian specialists who carry out humanitarian mission in Syria and combination of actions with the OCHA regional and sub-regional offices were discussed.

