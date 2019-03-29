Preparations for World Congress on IT 2019 in Armenia presented in Minsk

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. After the visit of chairman of World Information Technology and Service Alliance Yvonne Chiu to Armenia, President of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Alexandr Yesayan accompanied the head of the Alliance during her visit to Minsk to attend the annual meeting of the organization, UATE told Armenpress.

During the first day of the corporate visit, with the support of the Armenian trade representative in Belarus Karen Yesayan, meetings with the Belarusian IT industry representatives were held. At the meeting with president of Digital Business Confederation Vladimir Basko, WCIT 2019 Project Director Syuzanna Azoyan presented the ongoing organizational procedures, the list of the participating countries, the topics discussed with the speakers and other details.

Vladimir Basko and Alexandr Yesayan have discussed the perspectives of bilateral cooperation, which was later presented in the meeting to the president of Business Angels network Valery Astrynski. Alexandr Yesayan invited his Belarusian colleagues to take part in the world's largest IT event held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019.

On the second day of the visit, President of UATE Alexandr Yesayan, who is also a WITSA board member, presented a report at WITSA BOD meeting on the organizational process of the WCIT 2019 and the support of the Armenian Government to host the event at a very high level.

A meeting with Armenian Ambassador to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan is also planned.



***

World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019), has been established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The congress is hosted by Armenia and is organized with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The organizational works are carried out by the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises-UATE.