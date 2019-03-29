Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with UK Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest the deputy PM said the Armenian-British relations are dynamically developing both at political and economic sectors.

He stated that a great potential exists and expressed confidence that it would be possible to raise the bilateral ties to a higher level thanks to joint works.

In her turn the UK Ambassador thanked for the reception and stated that the United Kingdom supports the ongoing reforms in Armenia.

The meeting participants also discussed the ongoing programs in good governance, improvement of business climate and investment policy.

Avinyan introduced the UK Ambassador on the Work Armenia program, as well as the government’s plans to modernize the public administration system. Taking into account the UK’s leading experience in employment policy and public administration, the sides agreed to more thoroughly study the cooperation opportunities at these directions.

