Constantine Orbelian surprised by dismissal

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Constantine Orbelian says getting fired as General and Artistic Director of the Yerevan Opera Theater was a surprise.

“Acting Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan believes I was appointed unlawfully,” Orbelian told reporters.

He said he is yet to decide what actions to take, but he stressed that “what [Gharibyan] is doing is illegitimate”.

“It seems like the staff plans to file a lawsuit against this decision, perhaps so will I…we will see,” Orbelian said.

He said he talked over the phone with former Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts, now a lawmaker, and his dismissal was a surprise for her too.

“By the way, the order says I’m being dismissed effective April 1, perhaps this is a joke”, he jokingly said, referring to April Fool’s Day.

