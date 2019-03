Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders meet in Vienna

VIENNA, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting has started at Vienna’s Bristol hotel.

Earlier on March 28, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, followed by a meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.

Pashinyan will also have meetings with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The Armenian PM will also meet with the local Armenian community today.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan