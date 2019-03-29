UPDATED: 127-year-old luxury Viennese hotel chosen as venue for Armenia-Azerbaijan summit

VIENNA, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Vienna’s Bristol Hotel is ready to host the Armenia-Azerbaijan summit.

Today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in the Austrian capital to discuss the NK conflict settlement.

Earlier on March 28, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, followed by a meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.

Pashinyan will also have meetings with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The Armenian PM will also meet with the local Armenian community today.

The Hotel Bristol Vienna, A Luxury Collection Hotel, is located in the heart of the city adjacent to the Vienna State Opera and in close proximity to all major sights. The Bristol - an art deco gem - has been one of Vienna’s prime addresses ever since 1892 and serves as a living example of Viennese charm and personalized service.

UPDATES:

14:07 – PM Nikol Pashinyan is first to arrive at the venue. He is greeted by OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation; Stéphane Visconti of France; and Mr. Andrew Schofer of the USA and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev arrived afterwards.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan