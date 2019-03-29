Yerevan Opera Theater’s director Constantine Orbelian sacked

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Acting Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan has sacked Constantine Orbelian, the General Director and Artistic Director of the Alexander Spendiaryan Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, aka the Yerevan Opera Theater.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS Orbelian was informed on his dismissal on March 28.

Orbelian, a three-time Grammy Award nominated conductor, was appointed artistic director of the Yerevan Opera Theater in 2016. Then, a year later, he also became general director of the theater.

