President of Artsakh attends opening of exhibition dedicated to 140th birthday anniversary of Aram Manukyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on March 29 attended the opening of the exhibition dedicated to the 140th birthday anniversary of Aram Manukyan in the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President stressed the importance of holding such events rating high the contribution of Aram Manukyan to the national liberation struggle, the establishment and defense of the First Armenian Republic.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan