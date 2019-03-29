Parliament session delayed as MPs travel to Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The parliament failed to start its session today because the minimum required lawmakers weren’t in attendance.

Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan said several lawmakers have traveled to Artsakh, that’s why the session didn’t commence.

“There was nothing intentional. It was merely a technical issue. Some of them had departed a bit early to Artsakh. I don’t think this is anyhow disrupting our work, I don’t think we will miss anything with this. Anyway it’s not good that the lawmakers didn’t make accurate calculations, they could’ve departed after the voting,” Simonyan said.

He did not specify the purpose of the MPs’ visit.

He said the visit will have only positive impact in the context of the Armenia-Azerbaijan summit due in Vienna, but nevertheless Simonyan stressed that there was no arrangement for this visit to happen during the summit.

The agenda of today’s session included the voting for two bills – amendments to the Rules of Procedure of Parliament law and amendments to the Constitutional Court Law.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan