No quorum in Parliament, extraordinary session delayed

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session of the Parliament has not started due to absence of quorum, reports Armenpress.

44 MPs were registered, but the quorum requires presence of 67 lawmakers.

Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan announced that there is no quorum, session cannot start, but added that an open regime will be set up, the MPs can be registered within four hours. “We will be able to start the session when a necessary number of MPs for the quorum is ensured”, the Speaker said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan