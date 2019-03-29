Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Parliament session continues - LIVE


YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament continues the extraordinary session that was convened at the initiative of the government on March 28.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration