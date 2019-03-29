Germany extends ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Germany has extended its current ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia for six more months, ending on September 30, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Thursday, Deutsche Welle reported.
German arms exports to Riyadh have been halted since October 2018, after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
During the period of the ban, no new contracts will be approved, Seibert said. The decision came after Merkel met with members of her cabinet to review the policy.
