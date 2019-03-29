Lawsuit against Boeing filed in U.S. federal court by family of Ethiopian Airlines crash victim

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. A lawsuit against Boeing Co was filed in U.S. federal court on Thursday in what appeared to be the first suit over a March 10 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash that killed 157 people, Reuters reported.

The lawsuit was filed in Chicago federal court by the family of Jackson Musoni, a citizen of Rwanda, and alleges that Boeing, which manufactures the 737 MAX, had defectively designed the automated flight control system, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit says Boeing failed to warn the public, airlines and pilots of the airplane’s allegedly erroneous sensors, causing the aircraft to dive automatically and uncontrollably.

Ethiopian officials and some analysts have said the Ethiopian Airlines jet behaved in a similar pattern as the 737 MAX involved in October’s Lion Air disaster.

Many countries have grounded 737 MAX aircraft until further notice.

On March 13th, Armenian aviation authorities also banned all Boeing B-737-MAX 8 and Boeing B-737-MAX 9 aircraft from entering its airspace. The decision is effective until April 13th.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan