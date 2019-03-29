Armenian President offers condolences to Kazakh counterpart

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev on the crash of Mi-8 military helicopter in the Zhalagash district in the Kyzylorda Region in southern Kazakhstan, which killed all 13 servicemen onboard, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian extended condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan