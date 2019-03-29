LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-03-19

LONDON, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.92% to $1912.00, copper price up by 0.51% to $6372.50, lead price up by 1.10% to $2024.00, nickel price down by 0.39% to $12900.00, tin price down by 0.54% to $21360.00, zinc price up by 1.05% to $2889.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.