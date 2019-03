Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs and OSCE MG Co-Chairs kicks off in Vienna

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov has kicked off in Vienna, Austria, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs has started in Vienna ahead of summit of Prime Minister of Armenia and President of Azerbaijan”, she said.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold a meeting on March 29 in Vienna under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

