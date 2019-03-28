Ambassador Alexander Arzumanyan delivers credentials to King of Sweden

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Sweden Alexander Arzumanyan delivered credentials to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on March 28. Following the solemn ceremony at the royal palace, a private conversation between Carl XVI Gustaf and Alexander Arzumanyan took place.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, congratulation the Ambassador on assuming the post, the King of Sweden inquired about the developments in Armenia’s domestic political life, as well as referred to the foreign policy agenda between Sweden and Armenia and the prospects for developing relations.

Thanking for the warm reception, Ambassador Arzumanyan noted that it’s a great honor to be the Ambassador of Armenia to the Scandinavian countries and will spare no efforts to deepen relations and strengthen the friendship of peoples of Armenia both with Sweden and the other regional countries.

