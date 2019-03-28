The situation with Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement will be analyzed during the meeting of MG Co-chairs, Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs – Maria Zakharova

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The situation with Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement will be analyzed during the March 28 meeting of Minsk Group Co-chairs, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a media briefing, referring to the situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line.

“All the questions will be discussed today in the sidelines of the meeting between the Co-chairs and the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Here the question is not so much about the wishes, but the analysis of the whole situation that will be done during that meeting. We will inform on the results later”, Zakharova said.

Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk in Vienna.

On March 29 the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take place in Vienna under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America. The discussions will focus on the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

PM Pashinyan will depart for Austria today in the evening. He is scheduled to meet with Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Pashinyan will also meet with the Armenian community representatives at the Hayastan Center of the Armenian Embassy in Austria.