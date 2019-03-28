Armenian PM sends condolence message to President of Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence message to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the crash of the military “Mi-8” helicopter and the lives it claimed. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

“It was with deep grief that I learned about the crash of the military “Mi-8” helicopter in Zhalagash district in the Kyzylorda Region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the human lives it claimed.

I offer my sincere sympathy and solidarity to you, the families of the victims and relatives, wishing them patience and spiritual strength”.