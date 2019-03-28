Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-03-19

YEREVAN, 28 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 March, USD exchange rate stood at 486.31 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.22 drams to 547.34 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.50 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.50 drams to 638.77 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 103.19 drams to 20477.46 drams. Silver price down by 0.63 drams to 240.78 drams. Platinum price up by 46.90 drams to 13461.93 drams.