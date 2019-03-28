Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Ambassador Kasprzyk in Vienna

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk in Vienna, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said, reports Armenpress.

On March 29 the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take place in Vienna under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America. The discussions will focus on the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

PM Pashinyan will depart for Austria today in the evening. He is scheduled to meet with Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Pashinyan will also meet with the Armenian community representatives at the Hayastan Center of the Armenian Embassy in Austria.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan