Armenia, Artsakh leaders hold telephone conversation

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan have held a telephone conversation to discuss “current issues related to bilateral cooperation, and also address issues related to the Karabakh conflict settlement process”, Pashinyan’s Office said in a press release.

Pashinyan will travel to Austria March 28-29 where a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is scheduled.

