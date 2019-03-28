Armenia, Artsakh leaders hold telephone conversation
YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan have held a telephone conversation to discuss “current issues related to bilateral cooperation, and also address issues related to the Karabakh conflict settlement process”, Pashinyan’s Office said in a press release.
Pashinyan will travel to Austria March 28-29 where a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is scheduled.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
