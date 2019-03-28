Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Armenia, Artsakh leaders hold telephone conversation


YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan have held a telephone conversation to discuss “current issues related to bilateral cooperation, and also address issues related to the Karabakh conflict settlement process”, Pashinyan’s Office said in a press release. 

Pashinyan will travel to Austria March 28-29 where a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is scheduled.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: co[email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration