Former police general to stand trial for abuse of power


YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction Judge Harutyun Manukyan will be the presiding judge at the trial of Lt. General Levon Yeranosyan, the former commander of the national police troops charged with abuse of power, Datalex online judicial information platform reported. 

Yeranosyan is suspected in personally and unlawfully deploying anti-riot stun grenades during the mass protests in April 2018.

Yeranosyan was summoned and questioned by authorities and was banned from leaving the country.

