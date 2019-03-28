National Security agents detain judge in suspicion of bribery

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. A judge has been arrested red-handed by National Security (NSS) agents while accepting a bribe, the NSS said in a news release without disclosing the identity of the suspect.

NSS agents supervised the transaction and the judge’s accomplice lawyer gave him the bribe. Agents immediately intervened and the judge was detained.

The NSS said the judge demanded the bribe in order to “carry out certain actions in favor of a person within the framework of his duties”.

As required by law, the Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Prosecutor General of Armenia have been immediately notified that a judge has been detained.

