Hirai to retire as Sony chairman

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Sony on Thursday said chairman Kazuo Hirai, who helped engineer the electronics giant’s recent revival, will retire in June, Reuters reports.

Hirai, together with his finance chief Kenichiro Yoshida, helped reinvent Sony as an entertainment company with stable revenue from music content and gaming, after battling years of losses from consumer electronics such as television sets.

Hirai will continue to act as a senior adviser to the company, Sony said.

Yoshida last year took over as chief executive.