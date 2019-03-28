Respect towards Armenia at CSTO has grown, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed opinions claiming that Armenia has failed in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The PM was speaking today in parliament, and emphasized that Armenia has actually succeeded in the organization.

“Today, our voice is heard in the CSTO, we are saying what we have to say and allow me to say that respect towards us has grown,” Pashinyan said.

He said that whether Armenia has served a month longer or shorter in a temporary position in the CSTO is not an assessment standard for him. Pashinyan was referring to the sacking of Armenian general Yuri Khachaturov from the CSTO Secretary General position. Khachaturov is currently under investigation.

