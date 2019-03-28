Kazakhstan’s new President to visit Russia on April 3

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will arrive in Russia on an official visit on April 3, his Office said, RIA Novosti reported.

This will be Tokayev’s first foreign trip since assuming office.

The Kazakh President and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow during which they will touch upon the bilateral cooperation issues in political, commercial and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Based on the visit results the two sides are expected to sign bilateral documents.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan