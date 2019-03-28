Kyrgyz President calls Putin’s visit a historic event

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan is a historic event for the bilateral relations, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said on March 28 following the meeting with his Russian counterpart, reports RIA Novosti.

“This is a historic event in our relations”, the Kyrgyz President said, adding that his talks with Putin were quite comprehensive.

“The talks were held in an atmosphere of mutual trust and understanding, we have signed numerous mutually beneficial agreements and expressed interest in the future cooperation”, he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit on March 28.

