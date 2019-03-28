PM says banking system must be one of “sources of funding” of economic revolution

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will find several sources for financing the economic revolution in the country. One of them will be the banking system, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the Parliament, in response to the views of Prosperous Armenia faction MP Mikayel Melkumyan, reports Armenpress.

The lawmaker noted that after the political revolution the government announced that it is going to carry out an economic revolution. “To say that you are going to provide people with jobs will not be enough. We express good desires that we need to make changes, but we ask from where these money should come”, the MP asked.

In response Pashinyan said a very important issue is being raised who must finance the economic revolution. “We should find several funding sources. On the other hand I want to note that in my opinion the banking system must be one of these financing sources. There are accusations against us that we are dealing a lot with the banking lobbyism, and the banks have many opportunities for lobbying. In fact, we are the initiator of the close cooperation of this process. We constantly put a task before the banking system that they should finance these processes and make the financial resources more affordable”, the PM said.

He said taking into account the Central Bank’s professional capabilities, they should also be more involved in terms of intervening into the programs aimed at raising the citizens’ financial literacy. Pashinyan said he doesn’t see anything negative in this cooperation.

