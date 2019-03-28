OSCE conducts ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. On March 28, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north-west of Seysulan village of the Martakert region, Artsakh’s foreign ministry told Armenpress.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs and defense.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan