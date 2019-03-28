Armenian Ambassador meets with Belarussian justice minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan on March 26 met with justice minister Oleg Slizhevsky, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the two officials attached importance to the continuation of the development of cooperation within the framework of the 2001 bilateral agreement signed between the justice ministries of the two countries, as well as in the bilateral format and implementation of commitments assumed under international conventions. The sides continued to exchange views on the ongoing reforms in Armenia and Belarus in the field of justice and actions aimed at strengthening them.

The Armenian Ambassador and the Belarussian minister also touched upon the upcoming contacts of the justice ministers of the two states, as well as the possible mutual visits in 2019.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan