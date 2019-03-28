Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

13 servicemen killed in Kazakhstan military helicopter crash


YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Zhalagash district in the Kyzylorda Region in southern Kazakhstan, killing all 13 servicemen onboard, TASS reports.

The helicopter crashed and was totally burnt.

The crash occurred when it was performing drills in the dark time and in difficult meteorological conditions.

