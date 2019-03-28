Flat income tax first of all directed to field of high technologies – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The flat income tax, envisaged by the draft Tax Code, is first of all directed to the field of high technologies, opening new jobs with high salaries in this sector, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in the Parliament while presenting the report on the implementation process and results of the government’s action plan, reports Armenpress.

During the debate Bright Armenia faction MP Arkadi Khachatryan said the development of high technologies was one of the main sectors for economic development in the government’s program of the last year. The lawmaker was interested in what actions have been carried out so far on this direction.

“The flat income tax is first of all directed to the high technologies field, because we plan to create new jobs and of course promote high salaries in this sector”, the PM said.

Pashinyan informed that the World Congress on IT will be held in Armenia in October 2019, and for this purpose 1 billion AMD have been provided from the 2018 state budget for this event. He also considered important the construction of the Engineering City in Yerevan.

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) is the largest and the most reputable international event among worldwide IT leaders.

It brings together high-level officials from different countries, heads of multinational organizations, universities and scientific research centers, non-governmental organizations' representatives and many more.

The event includes discussions of legal, political and economic trends affecting IT business processes, presentations of innovative solutions, B2B meetings and so on.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan