First EU Sustainable Energy Award for Eastern Partnership 201: Applications now open

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The EU Sustainable Energy Award for the Eastern Partnership is part of European Union Sustainable Energy Week 2019 (EUSEW) and has, for the first time, been extended to the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine). The award recognizes inspiring EU-supported energy efficiency and renewable energy projects that directly help citizens and communities save energy or switch to sustainable sources, the EU Delegation to Armenia told Armenpress.

Who can apply?

Applications are open to citizens, businesses, governmental institutions, local authorities, civil society organizations, and youth organizations from one or several Eastern Partners countries. A key requirement is that applicants have benefitted from EU support for their energy efficiency or renewable energy project - directly or indirectly through a partner organization.

How to apply?

Eligible applicants are invited to submit their application electronically by completing the online application form before 26th April 2019, GMT 23:00.

What is the prize?

Six finalists, selected by a jury, will be invited to Brussels to attend the EUSEW2019 award ceremony and related EUSEW events on 18-20 June 2019.

The winner will receive a prize with a value of up to €1,000 and will be announced at the EUSEW2019 Award ceremony in Brussels.

For any questions related to the application process or award, please write to: [email protected]