Artsakh’s President attends memorial evening devoted to NKR People's Artists Benik Ovchyan and Tamara Melkumyan
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on March 27 attended a memorial evening devoted to NKR People's Artists Benik Ovchyan and Tamara Melkumyan held in the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 17:53 Armenian PM sends condolence message to President of Kazakhstan
- 17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-03-19
- 17:29 Asian Stocks - 28-03-19
- 17:03 Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Ambassador Kasprzyk in Vienna
- 16:38 Armenia, Artsakh leaders hold telephone conversation
- 16:04 Former police general to stand trial for abuse of power
- 15:51 National Security agents detain judge in suspicion of bribery
- 14:56 ‘Armenia is repaying historic debt to Syrian people’ – Pashinyan on dispatching humanitarian mission to Aleppo
- 14:39 Hirai to retire as Sony chairman
- 14:36 Respect towards Armenia at CSTO has grown, says Pashinyan
- 14:04 Europe Square inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia
- 13:45 State debt policy is in government’s general agenda – PM
- 13:42 Kazakhstan’s new President to visit Russia on April 3
- 13:35 PM says banking system must be one of “sources of funding” of economic revolution
- 13:34 Kyrgyz President calls Putin’s visit a historic event
- 12:49 President Sarkissian meets with students of Leadership School
- 12:46 OSCE conducts ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 12:37 Government drops excise tax plans for carbonated beverage production
- 12:11 Armenian Ambassador meets with Belarussian justice minister
- 11:51 Pashinyan assures Iran-EAEU free trade deal derives from Armenia’s interests
- 11:19 13 servicemen killed in Kazakhstan military helicopter crash
- 11:13 Flat income tax first of all directed to field of high technologies – Pashinyan
- 10:59 First EU Sustainable Energy Award for Eastern Partnership 201: Applications now open
- 10:55 Artsakh’s President attends memorial evening devoted to NKR People's Artists Benik Ovchyan and Tamara Melkumyan
- 10:50 President of Artsakh attends photo exhibition dedicated to State Dramatic Theater after Vahram Papazyan
- 10:47 Teghut mine problems gradually being solved, says PM
- 10:43 Israeli air force launches missile attack on Syria’s Aleppo - reports
- 10:30 Government to adhere to Amulsar audit conclusion
- 10:13 Stepanstminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 10:06 Guiado’s “Liberation” action against Maduro’s rule to start April 6
- 10:00 Lawmakers continue Q&A with PM
- 09:55 IDeA Foundation launches Climate Uturn ecological platform
- 09:53 British lawmakers reject all eight alternative proposals on Brexit deal with EU
- 09:33 Road condition
- 09:09 European Stocks - 27-03-19
11:25, 03.21.2019
Viewed 3013 times “Armenian Genocide must be recognized” – 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard
21:28, 03.22.2019
Viewed 2073 times 11.7 million Euro project “Organic Agriculture” to kick off in Armenia
19:38, 03.21.2019
Viewed 1866 times U.S. Secretary of States visits Armenian section of Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem
15:19, 03.23.2019
Viewed 1472 times Armenia’s Kurdish community celebrates Nawroz
10:14, 03.22.2019
Viewed 1446 times Charles Aznavour posthumously bestowed with BraVo award for contribution to world music culture