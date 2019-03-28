Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Artsakh’s President attends memorial evening devoted to NKR People's Artists Benik Ovchyan and Tamara Melkumyan


STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on March 27 attended a memorial evening devoted to NKR People's Artists Benik Ovchyan and Tamara Melkumyan held in the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration