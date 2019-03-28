Teghut mine problems gradually being solved, says PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes the Teghut mine will start involving labor within the upcoming 1-1,5 years and people will begin to work.

The PM was speaking in parliament today when asked to comment on the developments around the Teghut Copper and Molybdenum Mine in Armenia’s Lori Province.

Pashinyan said now real progress is being made in the issue.

“Yesterday I was told that already administrative issues are being solved, and preparation-type of issues will be solved, and then they will enter the next phase,” Pashinyan said.

He also hoped for better legislative systems to rule out corruption risks and for the risk assessment to be reliable.

In 2017, Teghut produced and exported 120 million dollars worth of product, and its halt impacted industrial growth in 2018.

The mine in Armenia's northern province of Lori ceased operations due to financial troubles.

