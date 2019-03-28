Israeli air force launches missile attack on Syria’s Aleppo - reports

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli air force launched missile attacks on the industrial zone to the north-east of Syria’s Aleppo, SANA news agency reported.

“Air defenses of the Syrian Arab Army confronted an Israeli air aggression which targeted some sites in the industrial region to the north-east of Aleppo and downed a number of the hostile missiles”, a Syrian military source told SANA.

The damages were restricted to materials only.

However, according to foreign media reports, citing the Syrian opposition, the Israeli strikes hit the positions of Iranian troops in that region.

