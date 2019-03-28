Guiado’s “Liberation” action against Maduro’s rule to start April 6

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has said that the Liberation action, that he argues will bring down Nicolas Maduro’s government, will begin on April 6.

“On April 6, the first tactical events of the Liberation action will begin across the country,” he said on Twitter.

“On this day, we must be ready, prepared and organized”.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó called on his supporters on March 24 to get prepared for a “liberation” action that will lead to the establishment of a new government.

“The time has come to prepare for carrying out the “Liberation” action and exert maximal pressure on the government to end the dictatorship”, he said on Instagram.

“Everyone, absolutely everyone have a role at this stage of our struggle”.

He said that “Liberation Support Committees” are being set up all across the country. These committees will carry out advocacy campaigns, he said.

