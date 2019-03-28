Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Lawmakers continue Q&A with PM


YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The session of parliament kicked off with lawmakers set to resume asking questions to PM Nikol Pashinyan during the Prime Minister's Questions.

The agenda of the session includes the Cabinet’s presentation of its action plan’s performance.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration