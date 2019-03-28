British lawmakers reject all eight alternative proposals on Brexit deal with EU

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. British lawmakers rebuffed all eight alternative proposals on a deal with the European Union on Brexit conditions during the vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday evening, reports TASS.

The MPs voted against holding a referendum to endorse the results of Brexit talks, canceling Brexit, a no-deal Brexit, the United Kingdom’s accession in the European Free Trade Association and preserving membership in the European Economic Area, the country’s participation in the EU Customs Union as well as signing preferential trade agreements with the EU on the impossibility of striking the deal.

Besides, they rejected an alternative plan proposed by the Labour Party on keeping the country’s membership in the EU Customs Union and thoroughly coordinating British trade rules with the rules of the single European market.

The vote on various options of Brexit was aimed at establishing control over the entire Brexit process, taking it away from the government. The goal of the vote was to understand which of the options is likely to be backed by most lawmakers and to break the current deadlock.

The UK’s withdrawal from the EU will be postponed either until May 22 if the British parliament endorses by the end of March a Brexit deal with Brussels, or until April 12 in case the deal is not backed.

On March 27, UK Prime Minister Theresa May promised eurosceptics from the Conservative Party to step down shortly after Brexit if they supported a deal with the EU.