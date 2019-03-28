Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 28, as of 09:00, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for passenger vehicles.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

According to the information provided by the Georgian authorities, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

