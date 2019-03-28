LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-03-19

LONDON, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1876.00, copper price stood at $6340.00, lead price stood at $2002.00, nickel price stood at $12950.00, tin price stood at $21475.00, zinc price stood at $2859.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.