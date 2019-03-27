Government must mobilize intellectual potential to solve problems of the country – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The task of Orbeli analytical-research center is to expand the intellectual field in which the Armenian government operates, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the solemn opening ceremony of the center.

"I have had many opportunities to say that solving the problems facing Armenia is a matter of the intellectual sphere. I mean, the solution to all our problems is first of all an intellectual problem. None of us can be physically present anywhere, if first of all he has not been there in mind. None of us can do any action if he has not done that in mind. Of course, if we want to do conscious actions and want to manage our actions.

This is the task of every government and individual, institution, to realize and control their own actions. This is why we have made the decision to create such an analytical center. And the task of this analytical center is very clear. It must enlarge the intellectual field, the area in which we, the Armenian government operate “, Pashinyan said.

He underlined that cooperation with Armenia's expert potential is an important priority for them.

“The government of the country should mobilize the intellectual potential around the agenda of solving problems in the country. This is our first step on this path. With the next step, we must try to clarify our cooperation mechanisms with other analytical centers”, the Prime Minister said, congratulating once again on the opening of the center and wishing it success in the upcoming activities.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan