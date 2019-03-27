Armenian FM, PACE President highlight importance of continuation of Armenia-CoE active dialogue

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received on March 27 President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Liliane Maury Pasquier, who is in Armenia on an official visit, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

FM Mnatsakanyan welcomed Liliane Maury Pasquier’s 1st visit to Armenia since being elected PACE President. The Armenian FM and the PACE President recalled their meeting in November 2018, when Zohrab Mnatsakanyan paid a working visit to the Council of Europe.

The sides recorded with satisfaction that the recent high-level contacts and the expected mutual visits prove the active dialogue between Armenia and the Council of Europe.

Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted the role of the CoE for the development of democracy in Armenia. Referring to the recent domestic political development in Armenia, the Armenian FM underlined the commitment of the Government to bring into life the reforms based on the broad mandate of the people, particularly in the spheres of effective management, fight against corruption and social-economic sphere.

FM Mnatsakanyan and PACE President Maury Pasquier discussed in detail Armenia-CoE cooperation process, exchanged views on important issues on the agenda of the Council of Europe.

