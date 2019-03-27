Christian Ter-Stepanian unanimously elected Chairman of the Political Committee of the Permanent Council of La Francophonie 

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. During the session of the Permanent Council of La Francophonie on March 26 Secretary General of the OIF Louise Mushikiwabo referred to the OIF summit that took place in October 2018 in Yerevan and thanked the authorities of Armenia for organizing it at a high level.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the personal representative of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the Permanent Council Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanian delivered remarks during the session, congratulating Louise Mushikiwabo on being elected Secretary General of the organization and wished her success in her mission. Ambassador Ter-Stepanian presented the initiatives of Armenia as a country chairing the OIF summit.

The Permanent Council of La Francophonie unanimously elected Christian Ter-Stepanian Chairman of the Political Committee of the Permanent Council.

The Political Committee is the most important committee of the Permanent Council. It studies the political situation in Francophonie area.

