Nikol Pashinyan suggests using alternative energy sources to replace gas in some communities

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights the development of alternative energy sources in some communities in order to decrease the overall gas tariff that emerges as a result of the huge capital investments for gasification of those communities, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during Cabinet-parliament A&Q session.

MP from “My step” bloc Argishti Mekhikyan inquired about the measures of the Government to provide gas to numerous communities.

“There were times when the most prominent pre-election promise was the gasification of a given community. Now we have hundreds of communities where millions of drams have been spent for gasification, but those communities consumes gas worth some hundred thousands drams monthly. As a result of the gas price the residents of those communities consume gas not for heating or economic activities, but for preparing meals. As a result we face a problem that the capital investments used for the gasification of those communities impact the overall gas tariff”, Pashinyan said.

According to him, it’s not the right policy. He noted that gas is no longer the only energy source. “I suggest that we should think of developing alternative energy sources for those communities. It’s much cheaper, more profitable from a long-term prespective and is a strategic investment”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan